Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Police warning as siege unfolds at private property

by Elise Williams
12th Apr 2021 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Specialist police are responding to a siege situation in the Redlands area, as officers urge the community to avoid the area.

Police negotiators are on the scene of Finucane Rd in Capalaba, near Abelia St following reports of an ongoing mental health incident.

It's understood a man is inside a private home.

He is believed to be on his own and unarmed.

In a statement, police confirmed traffic has been redirected as the public are asked to stay clear of the area if possible.

"Police are currently responding to an incident on Finucane Road near Abelia Street. Traffic is being diverted and members of the public are asked to avoid the area," the statement said.

There is no immediate risk to the community.

Two fire fighting crews remain on standby at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman was unable to provide details on why the crews were called, however said they arrived at the scene about 9.50am.

Originally published as Police warning as siege unfolds at private property

More Stories

brisbane editors picks siege

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Premium Content Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Property With houses in almost all Brisbane suburbs expected to have $500,000 median asking prices by year’s end, here’s where you can still get one for less.

        Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        Premium Content Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        News Scott Morrison speaks to the Queen on Prince Philip's passing

        Granite Belt growers score big in industry-first incentive

        Premium Content Granite Belt growers score big in industry-first incentive

        News Producers pin hopes for desperately needed seasonal workers on innovative $100K...

        Millions invested in drought-research hubs to grow farm jobs

        Premium Content Millions invested in drought-research hubs to grow farm jobs

        News Millions of dollars are being invested in a drought research hub at the University...