Police warn residents after attempted robberies

POLICE are warning residents to be vigilant and secure their properties after two attempted robberies on Wednesday.

Stanthorpe Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said about approximately 4:30am unknown persons have attended a Gleeson Street address and attempted to steal a Kawasaki motorcycle.

"The motorcycle was moved from its location on the property and was attempted to be stolen," Sgt Brady said.

He said on the same evening a barbecue was stolen from a Lock Street address.

"Police believe the two incidents are linked due to their close proximity.

"At the time the barbecue was stolen it was located on the rear veranda of the property," he said.

Although the Granite Belt has seen little to no property crime in recent weeks, Police are still reminding people to ensure their properties are secure.

"Keep any loose items out of sight and improve your property security," Sgt Brady said.