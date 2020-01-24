Menu
SCAMMERS: Police are warning residents to remain vigilant when shopping online.
Police warn online shoppers following social media thefts

Saavanah Bourke
24th Jan 2020 12:39 PM
POLICE are warning people to remain vigilant following a recent theft on social media.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at a Villawood property this morning and taken to Fairfield Police Station, where he was charged with 13 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

The arrest follows a number of cases that were reported where discounted fodder was being advertised on social media, taking an initial deposit and not delivering the promised product.

A number of people have lost money as a result of the scam with police advising anyone buying supplies online to only deal with people and businesses that have proven to be genuine in the past.

The fraud is not isolated to a specific area, with Stanthorpe Police Senior Acting Sergeant Shane Gleeson saying there will always be unscrupulous people preying on people in desperate or dire situations.

“It is the responsibility of everyone undertaking business on all forums to beware and conduct all due diligence to ensure they are not defrauded,” Snr Sgt Gleeson said.

“It would be wise to ask a trusted friend what they think and even check reviews or other comments as they may indicate any previous dealings or disagreements.

“It’s an old adage but, ‘if it seems too good to be true, it probably is’ applies every day of the week.”

If you have any information that might assist police investigators in relation to these crimes contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to report it online click here.

