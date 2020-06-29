Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LOOK OUT: All Dalby units are currently on the look out for a black Mazda 3 hatchback. Pic: Supplied
LOOK OUT: All Dalby units are currently on the look out for a black Mazda 3 hatchback. Pic: Supplied
News

Police units sent to track down Warrego Hwy drug driver

Peta McEachern
29th Jun 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are on the lookout for a potentially heavily drug affected driver on the Warrego Hwy.

It is understood the female driver is travelling from Tara to Forrest Hill, Laidley.

All Dalby units have been dispatched to search for a black Mazda 3 hatchback and Newscorp understands police hold fears the female driver is heavily affected by amphetamines.

Earlier today about 11.50am, Tara police received CCTV footage of the woman at a Tara address where she appears to be extremely affected by the dangerous drug.

More to come…

drug driver queensland police servce warrego highway

Just In

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off
    • 29th Jun 2020 12:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Zero new cases as Qld considers 2sq m rule

        premium_icon Zero new cases as Qld considers 2sq m rule

        News The Premier says she is hopeful the state may be able to introduce a 2sq m rule into smaller venues following discussions in Federal Cabinet.

        Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        premium_icon Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        News Task-force in crackdown on backpackers, licensed venues and quarantine orders

        'They're here to stay': Stock squad to remain says minister

        premium_icon 'They're here to stay': Stock squad to remain says minister

        Politics The Police Minister says the squad isn't going anywhere.

        Weight loss hot topic in region

        premium_icon Weight loss hot topic in region

        News Plenty of people have put themselves forward to join a weight loss group after...