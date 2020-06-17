Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 40-year-old man, wanted by police, was found hiding in the boot of a car, near Texas.
A 40-year-old man, wanted by police, was found hiding in the boot of a car, near Texas. qps
Crime

Police uncover wanted man smuggled in a car boot

Michael Nolan
by
17th Jun 2020 7:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE stationed on the New South Wales border often find drugs and other contraband secreted in cars crossing into Queensland.

Rarely do they find a vehicle smuggling a person.

But this is what happened when Texas police intercepted a NSW woman on the Texas Inglewood Rd, on June 15.

Hiding in her car's boot was a 40-year-old man wanted on a return-to-prison warrant for a parole breach.

"They were Intercepted at the border crossing," Texas Sergeant Greg Finucane said.

"Police suspected there as something else in the vehicle, they did a search found the man.

 "He was cooperative with police."

The man was transported to the Toowoomba watch house where he waits to be carted back to jail.

Police also found a small amount of methamphetamine.

The 33-year-old woman will appear in the Inglewood Magistrates Court on September 3, charged with drug possession.

She also received an infringement notice for having an unrestrained passenger.

crime police texas crime wanted man
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drought support dries up, despite demand

        premium_icon Drought support dries up, despite demand

        News Needs of the Southern Downs rural community take a back seat to coronavirus.

        CRIME WRAP: Police target drug supply

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Police target drug supply

        News Multiple men will front Stanthorpe Magistrates Court with police alleging they were...

        TOP 10: Southern Downs most romantic winter retreats

        premium_icon TOP 10: Southern Downs most romantic winter retreats

        Dating ADD these destinations to your list of must-see snuggle spots.

        Tank rebate offers randomised relief for rural families

        premium_icon Tank rebate offers randomised relief for rural families

        Rural The Southern Downs council is distributing $1M in water tank subsidies, but not...