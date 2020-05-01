Police to swarm on roads and parks as COVID rules ease

EXPECT a heavy police presence on the roads and in our parks and public spaces as COVID-19 social distancing restrictions ease at the weekend.

Toowoomba Police Inspector Paul James said the community effort to control the spread of COVID-19 had worked and he did not want that hard work undone.

"People have been fairly good with compliance, and we see that with the results we have had in the Darling Downs," he said.

"But we only need an outbreak and we will be back in lockdown.

"We only need someone to come into town with the virus and we could be in trouble, that is why it is important to keep the restrictions in place."

From 11.59pm today, residents will be allowed to travel up to 50km to visit national parks and other outdoor areas.

Restrictions of non-essential retail will also be relaxed.

Picnics are allowed.

Insp James said extra officers would be in parks to ensure people gathering were all from the same household.

"It will be a big weekend for local tourism," he said.

The Queensland Police Service launched an online portal that gives residents a confidential place to report social distancing violations.

Two police officers and Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts were the only Garden City residents to be fined for breaching COVID-19 laws in the past week.

The online form is located at police.qld.gov.au/reporting

Click on the COVID-19 breach tab to find the report.