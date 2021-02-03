Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Breaking

Police taser knife-carrying man in North Mackay

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
2nd Feb 2021 8:43 PM | Updated: 3rd Feb 2021 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have tasered a man seen running down a busy Mackay road armed with a knife and scissors.

A number of police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Burgess St and Malcomson St in North Mackay about 7.10pm Tuesday.

Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith

Senior Sergeant Lisa Mansfield said a concerned member of the public reported seeing a person armed with a knife walking along Malcomson St.

She said when police arrived, the 28-year-old man was running and behaving "out of the ordinary".

"They've tried to approach him and intercept him," Sen-Sgt Mansfield said.

"A struggle's ensued and the male person has been arrested."

Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Police on Burgess St in North Mackay after responding to reports of an armed man on Malcomson St about 7.10pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith

Sen-Sgt Mansfield said police used a taser to stop the man who appeared to be affected by drugs.

It is understood the man suffered a stab wound. He was taken to hospital about 7.40pm.

"His injuries don't appear to be life threatening," Sen-Sgt Mansfield said.

She asked members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have CCTV footage to contact police.

editors picks mackay crime mackay police districts mackay stabbing north mackay north mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        Premium Content Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        News Thousands of children are suffering trauma and illness at daycare centres as the rate of serious incidents in Queensland soars.

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        ‘We’re not babysitters’: Cops want GPS trackers on kid crims

        Premium Content ‘We’re not babysitters’: Cops want GPS trackers on kid crims

        Crime Parents using cops as ‘babysitters’: Deputy Police Commissioner

        ‘Green drought’ hides worker shortage, restocker fears

        Premium Content ‘Green drought’ hides worker shortage, restocker fears

        News For many Granite Belt producers, the road ahead is still long as new pressures pile...