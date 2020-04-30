Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has presented to police after an incident in Cairns this evening. Pics Bill Hearne
A man has presented to police after an incident in Cairns this evening. Pics Bill Hearne
News

Police swoop in neighbourhood drama

by Jack Lawrie
30th Apr 2020 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were tonight talking to a man after a dramatic incident in a Cairns suburb earlier this evening.

Social media exploded with reports of officers rushing to the scene in Redlynch.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed that the incident was reported at Currunda Close at 7.25pm.

About an hour later, police reported that the scene had been cleared.

"The person involved came out into the front yard and presented to police," the spokesman said.

"They were carrying no weapons."

The police spokesman said it had been reported as a domestic violence incident.

Originally published as Police swoop in Cairns neighbourhood drama

More Stories

drama incident neighbourhood police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MAKING HISTORY: Winery returns to traditional methods

        premium_icon MAKING HISTORY: Winery returns to traditional methods

        News A Granite Belt winery is taking a different approach to winemaking this season.

        Crying over spilt milk: Thief out on bail after targeting servo’s

        premium_icon Crying over spilt milk: Thief out on bail after targeting...

        News Accused tried to outsmart police by phoning triple-0 at the time of alleged...

        Doco to delve into ‘life blood’ of the region

        premium_icon Doco to delve into ‘life blood’ of the region

        News Aria-nominated composers have pieced together an intimate look at the drought and...

        First meet sees councillors delegated pivotal portfolios

        premium_icon First meet sees councillors delegated pivotal portfolios

        News One of the newest faces on council out of Stanthorpe will have the tough task of...