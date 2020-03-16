Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police will suspend static roadside testing
Police will suspend static roadside testing
Crime

Police suspend roadside breath tests over COVID-19 concerns

by Staff Writers
16th Mar 2020 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Queensland Police Service has suspended static, multi-vehicle roadside breath and drug tests to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

This approach will take immediate effect and remain in place until further notice.

The decision has been made to minimise health risks to QPS officers and the community.

Road safety continues to be a significant priority for the QPS. The QPS will continue to undertake random breath and drug testing through high visibility mobile patrols.

The QPS is constantly conducting risk assessments and considering health advice to ensure officer and community safety as the COVID-19 situation unfolds.

More Stories

Show More
drink driving editors picks police roadside testing toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News In this special newsletter, we'll help you catch up with all you need to know about coronavirus from the serious stuff to the ridiculous.

        MEGA GALLERY: 90+ photos from rugby league carnival

        premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 90+ photos from rugby league carnival

        News More than 90 photos from the Redlands4Stanthorpe rugby league carnival

        ‘Awesome and amazing’ carnival motivates players for another

        premium_icon ‘Awesome and amazing’ carnival motivates players for another

        News Region on a high after the weekend’s ‘very successful’ rugby league carnival

        Players defy odds making history for our region

        premium_icon Players defy odds making history for our region

        News Oztag players have made history for our region at the weekend state-wide...