Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police shut down huge suburban drug operation

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
27th Feb 2020 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have shut down a major drug operation and allegedly seized a huge amount of illegal drugs from a Jensen home.

Major Organised Crime Squad officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Croswell said police arrested three men on Wednesday in the closure of the "long operation".

The drugs seized allegedly include methamphetamines.

Sen-Sgt Croswell said the arrests were allegedly connected to another large drug seizure last week where a Townsville man was arrested after police allegedly found drugs in a spare tyre.

The three men will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

More details to come.

More Stories

Show More
crime drugs meth

Just In

    Aussie dollar hits 11-year low

    Aussie dollar hits 11-year low
    • 27th Feb 2020 11:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pharmacists move further into GPs’ turf

        premium_icon Pharmacists move further into GPs’ turf

        Health The State Government has moved to expand the reach of Queensland pharmacists — and the peak body for GPs is expected to oppose it.

        She’ll be apples: Wait over with festival just 48 hours away

        premium_icon She’ll be apples: Wait over with festival just 48 hours away

        News Everything you need to know about the 2020 Apple and Grape festival

        Region to be broadcast across the nation

        premium_icon Region to be broadcast across the nation

        News STANTHORPE will take to the TV screens of Australia on Tuesday morning

        Charity ride to make a return

        premium_icon Charity ride to make a return

        News TAKE in the beautiful surrounds of the Granite Belt while donating to those in need...