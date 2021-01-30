Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and SES have this morning launched an urgent search for missing man Bevin Taylor, who disappeared from his home several days ago.
Police and SES have this morning launched an urgent search for missing man Bevin Taylor, who disappeared from his home several days ago.
News

Police and SES launch urgent search for missing man

by Brianna Morris-Grant
30th Jan 2021 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE and SES have launched an urgent search for a missing Beaudesert man who disappeared from his bed several days ago.

Bevin Taylor was last seen going to bed at his home on Cryna Road at 10pm on January 28.

At 6am the next morning it was discovered the 24-year-old was no longer in the house and could not be located.

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS

Police and SES have launched an urgent search for Beaudesert man Bevin Taylor. Photo: QLD Police
Police and SES have launched an urgent search for Beaudesert man Bevin Taylor. Photo: QLD Police

His family and police say this behaviour is out of character, and are concerned for Mr Taylor because of a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, 178cm tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police and SES this morning commenced a search for him in the Beaudesert/Canungra area.

Residents in the Cryna Road area are urged to check their properties for any sign of him, and anyone with information should contact police.

 

 

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Police, SES launch urgent search for missing man

bevin taylor missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Damning data reveals state’s low COVID spend

        Premium Content Damning data reveals state’s low COVID spend

        News Bombshell new figures reveal how little the State Government has spent defending Queensland against the financial impact of COVID-19.

        Producer perseverance on full display in 2021 Show

        Premium Content Producer perseverance on full display in 2021 Show

        News ONE SLEEP TO GO: Fruit/vegetable farmers prime their pickings as countdown to...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        CELLAR-BRATION: Wineries cheer at epic Australia Day weekend

        Premium Content CELLAR-BRATION: Wineries cheer at epic Australia Day weekend

        News Visitor number records were smashed at several Granite Belt wineries, giving...