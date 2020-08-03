Menu
FINED: A 22-year-old man has been fined for attempting to cross the Queensland border at Wallangarra. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
News

Police search uncovers latest illegal border jumpers

Emily Clooney
3rd Aug 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW South Wales man’s bold attempt to cross the Queensland border while hidden under a blanket in the back seat of a car has seen him slapped with a $4003 fine.

The 22-year-old was found in the back of a Ford Fiesta after a routine police search at the Wallangarra checkpoint on Friday night.

Stanthorpe police officer-in-charge Gerard Brady said it was just the second time Wallangarra border police had issued the fines in the past six weeks.

“As it tightens up, the possibility of (fines being issued) is increasing as people try to exploit it,” Sgt Brady said.

The man, along with the driver and another passenger, were issued with an infringement notice under the Public Health Act and an infringement notice for obstructing police.

The 22-year-old driver of the car is alleged to have come from the New South Wales COVID hotspot Liverpool.

Each of the three men was issued with a $4003 fine.

