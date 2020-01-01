Police search for teen after alleged gel-blaster shooting

BAD SHOT: Police are on the lookout for a teen accused of shooting someone in the face with a gel-blaster.

BAD SHOT: Police are on the lookout for a teen accused of shooting someone in the face with a gel-blaster.

WARWICK police are on the hunt for a teenager suspected of shooting someone with a gel blaster on Wallace St this morning.

A local family called police to the property at 2.45am on New Year’s Day, alleging a 19-year-old Warwick man shot the victim square on the nose.

Sergeant Ryan Harmer said police were making inquiries to locate the suspect, who could face assault charges.

“At the end of the day, hitting someone is assaulting them,” Sgt Harmer said.

“And it is a weapons-type offence, even though gel blasters aren’t a weapon, because that’s how gel blasters are classed under the Weapons Act.”