Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BAD SHOT: Police are on the lookout for a teen accused of shooting someone in the face with a gel-blaster.
BAD SHOT: Police are on the lookout for a teen accused of shooting someone in the face with a gel-blaster.
News

Police search for teen after alleged gel-blaster shooting

Bianca Hrovat
1st Jan 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARWICK police are on the hunt for a teenager suspected of shooting someone with a gel blaster on Wallace St this morning.

A local family called police to the property at 2.45am on New Year’s Day, alleging a 19-year-old Warwick man shot the victim square on the nose.

Sergeant Ryan Harmer said police were making inquiries to locate the suspect, who could face assault charges.

“At the end of the day, hitting someone is assaulting them,” Sgt Harmer said.

“And it is a weapons-type offence, even though gel blasters aren’t a weapon, because that’s how gel blasters are classed under the Weapons Act.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Average Joe’ conquers 200km journey for drought

        premium_icon 'Average Joe’ conquers 200km journey for drought

        News Watching from afar as the region continues to battle through drought and the impacts of fire, Chris Dolan wanted to help where he could

        Granite Belt Drought Assist adjusts business hours

        Granite Belt Drought Assist adjusts business hours

        News Granite Belt Drought Assist have changed their business hours to better use the...

        Stanthorpe’s cutest babies are active and cheeky

        premium_icon Stanthorpe’s cutest babies are active and cheeky

        News Votes are in and Stanthorpe’s cutest babies have been revealed

        ROO RAMPAGE AND MORE: Look at 2019’s weirdest crime stories

        premium_icon ROO RAMPAGE AND MORE: Look at 2019’s weirdest crime stories

        News FROM a drunken, shirtless doorknock to police pursuits ending in teeth, here are...