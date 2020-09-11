Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STOLEN: Warwick Police are looking for information about this stolen flock of sheep.
STOLEN: Warwick Police are looking for information about this stolen flock of sheep.
Crime

Police search for shocking Warwick sheep thief

Tessa Flemming
11th Sep 2020 11:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WARWICK police are asking the public for assistance, after a case of alleged stock theft.

On August 28, police allege a flock of sheep were stolen from a property at Cunningham, west of Warwick.

Initial investigations indicate during the evening, a vehicle was parked outside a property on Leyburn Cunningham Road.

 

Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Identifying information for the stolen sheep

 

Unknown offenders then targeted a small flock of sheep yarded on that property and loaded five ewes and five lambs into the vehicle.

Police are requesting anyone who may have sighted suspicious activity around that time or know a person who has recently acquired sheep by an unknown means to come forward.

To contact police, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Warwick police on (07) 4660 4444.

 

Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Identifying information for the stolen sheep
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      10 new virus cases in NSW

      10 new virus cases in NSW
      • 11th Sep 2020 11:35 AM

      Top Stories

        Lister kicked out of parliament for Premier row

        Premium Content Lister kicked out of parliament for Premier row

        Politics Fiery debate over water security sees the Member for Southern Downs booted out of chambers, again.

        LIST: 46 complaints made about Darling Downs councillors

        Premium Content LIST: 46 complaints made about Darling Downs councillors

        Council News Here are 46 complaints against councillors from five councils

        NOT TO MISS: Events around the Granite Belt

        Premium Content NOT TO MISS: Events around the Granite Belt

        News The region is buzzing with activity, so shake off that lingering lockdown feeling...

        $1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

        Premium Content $1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

        News A new round of drought relief funding is set to boost Southern Downs...