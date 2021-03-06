Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have received a report of a steal from a house on the Sunshine Coast under construction, and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.
Police have received a report of a steal from a house on the Sunshine Coast under construction, and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.
Crime

Police search for Jeep in job site theft investigation

Natalie Wynne
6th Mar 2021 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have released an image of a vehicle as they investigate a theft from a Coast job site.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the car seen in the area of a theft on Green Turtle Place at Marcoola on February 21.

Coast suburb breaks into $2 million territory
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Police have received a report of a theft from a house under construction and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

The vehicle is a late model Jeep Wrangler, possibly a hardtop with a nudge bar and snorkel.

It was towing a small box trailer.

If you have any information in relation to the this vehicle pictured, please contact police.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crimes marcoola queensland police officer sunshine coast theft allegations
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Premium Content ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Feature Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed the heavy personal toll the COVID pandemic took on her last year, and the moment she thought about giving the top job away...

        FULL LIST: Search how your childcare centre is rated

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Search how your childcare centre is rated

        Education Hundreds of Queensland childcare centres still not up to standard

        Shed 'totally destroyed' in blaze outside Warwick

        Premium Content Shed 'totally destroyed' in blaze outside Warwick

        News Crews have now been battling the blaze for nearly three hours, with reports of...

        Music legend Shannon Noll to star in region’s epic new festival

        Premium Content Music legend Shannon Noll to star in region’s epic new...

        News Former Australian Idol icon to perform along Stanthorpe duo Nine Year Sister and...