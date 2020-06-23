Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Police scour bushland in new William Tyrrell search

by Nick Hansen
23rd Jun 2020 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A new search of bushland for evidence in the 2014 disappearance of William Tyrrell was carried out on the NSW north coast yesterday.

The search, done at the direction of the coroner, took place near the tiny town of Herons Creek, which is 11 minutes drive north of Kendall where William vanished while playing at his foster grandmother's home on September 12, 2014.

Still missing … William Tyrrell.
Still missing … William Tyrrell.

"NSW Police is committed to finding William Tyrrell, with the Homicide Squad's Strike Force Rosann continuing to conduct inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance," a police spokeswoman said today.

"Police are conducting further searches under a coronial order."

Numerous searches of bushland took place prior to the commencement last year of a coronial inquest before deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame, including immediately surrounding the foster grandmother's home on Benaroon Dr.

But Ms Grahame has ordered additional searched take place also, including today's exercise and another search near a Herons Creek sawmill in February.

 

Originally published as Police scour bushland in new William Tyrrell search

More Stories

editors picks missing boy nsw william tyrell

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it will be up to National Cabinet to decide whether Queensland’s borders could reopen to every state except Victoria.

        Way of the future: Agriculture fees drop by 62 per cent

        premium_icon Way of the future: Agriculture fees drop by 62 per cent

        News The government has slashed fees for students who want to study agriculture at...

        $10m in grants for dairy farmers

        premium_icon $10m in grants for dairy farmers

        Politics Dairy farms get power to cut costs

        Cold snap could bring frost and snow

        premium_icon Cold snap could bring frost and snow

        Weather Rain, freezing nights and snow could blow across Queensland this week