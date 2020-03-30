Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man will appear in court on June 24.
The man will appear in court on June 24.
News

Police raid at The Summit results in arrest

Saavanah Bourke
30th Mar 2020 2:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested a man after allegedly locating a significant quantity of cannabis during a raid at a property in Stanthorpe last Friday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Best Lane residence in The Summit where they located and seized 59 cannabis plants with a combined weight of 11 kilograms.

Police charged a 48-year-old Stanthorpe man with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property for use in the commission of a crime and possessing drug utensils.

The man will appear in the Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on June 24.

court crimes drug charges stanthorpe magistrates court stanthorpe police
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 creates uncertainty for graduating class of 2020

        premium_icon COVID-19 creates uncertainty for graduating class of 2020

        News The Department of Education is doing ‘everything they can’ to ensure Year 12 students are still eligible to graduate

        LIVE: Tallying of councillor votes begins

        premium_icon LIVE: Tallying of councillor votes begins

        Council News The tallying of councillor votes is under way.

        NO MORE MILK: COVID-19 shuts doors to 15 year old business

        premium_icon NO MORE MILK: COVID-19 shuts doors to 15 year old business

        News COVID-19 outbreak puts hold on 15 year old iconic Stanthorpe business

        Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but restrictions to stay

        premium_icon Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but restrictions to stay

        Health Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but public health restrictions need to stay