Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Memorial for Barak Austral and Jhulio Sariago
Memorial for Barak Austral and Jhulio Sariago
Crime

Police questioned over drowning investigation

16th Jul 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A magistrate has questioned police over why it has taken so long to deliver a brief of evidence for a mother facing manslaughter charges over the drownings of her two young sons.

Leeann Eatts faces 14 charges, including two counts of manslaughter over the deaths of Jhulio Sariago, 3, and Barak Austral, 5, in the Ross River in February 2019.

 

Barak Austral, 5 with Jhulio Sariago, 3, died in the Ross River in February 2019.
Barak Austral, 5 with Jhulio Sariago, 3, died in the Ross River in February 2019.

 

More than a year later, police are yet to present a brief of evidence against Ms Eatts who is on bail.

Prosecutors asked for an adjournment on the brief at the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday, ABC reported.

They said it would take until mid-September to finalise and had been delayed because officers are analysing intercepted information and recordings.

Mother Leeann Eatts. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Mother Leeann Eatts. Picture: Alix Sweeney

 

Magistrate Ross Mack suggested the brief be fast-tracked.

"It seems to be inconsistent with appropriate and/or prompt investigation that you need to wait 14 months to then decide that you want an intercept transcribed," he said.

The matter was adjourned to Friday.

Originally published as Police questioned over drowning investigation

More Stories

Show More
crime drowning queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS: State to build Darling Downs homes to support tradies

        premium_icon JOBS: State to build Darling Downs homes to support tradies

        Property THE government wants Darling Downs builders to take their share of a $100 million stimulus package.

        SADDLE UP: Pony Club set for first rally

        premium_icon SADDLE UP: Pony Club set for first rally

        Sport Eager riders will have the chance to put their skills to the test with Stanthorpe’s...

        IT’S BACK: Pig and Calf makes strong return

        premium_icon IT’S BACK: Pig and Calf makes strong return

        News ‘Desperate’ buyers rejoice as beloved Warwick Wednesday staple makes its grand...

        Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        premium_icon Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        Crime An alleged Saturday night crime spree resulted in a car crash and two arrests by...