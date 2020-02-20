Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cyclist angry at dog hit and run
Cyclist angry at dog hit and run
News

Police puzzled by cyclist’s mystery head injury

by Luke Mortimer
20th Feb 2020 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating how a cyclist suffered serious head injuries after she turned up at a Gold Coast hospital.

The 44-year-old woman suffered the injury while riding her pushbike at Runaway Bay yesterday morning.

She came off her bike at the intersection of Lae Dr and Morala Ave about 6.15am, but police do not know how and have been unable to speak to the woman.

It's not believed a vehicle was involved at this stage.

The woman presented to Gold Coast University Hospital after the incident.

Police hope to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the woman in the area or who can shed some light on how the cyclist suffered the unexplained injury.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
cyclist head injury mystery police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RESTRICTIONS RELAXED: Council votes on future of town water

        premium_icon RESTRICTIONS RELAXED: Council votes on future of town water

        News FIND out how water use will change on the Southern Downs following significant summer rainfall.

        ‘Livelihood annihilated’ farmer shows her gratitude

        premium_icon ‘Livelihood annihilated’ farmer shows her gratitude

        News A DALVEEN farmer who had her ‘entire livelihood annihilated’ has shown her...

        Rain, hail or shine: Severe storms predicted

        Rain, hail or shine: Severe storms predicted

        News The Bureau of Meteorology suggest the area will receive rain, damaging winds and...

        Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        premium_icon Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        Education Nearly 40 per cent of schools have less students getting top marks