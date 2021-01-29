Menu
Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo has some explaining to do after his wife’s clueless Instagram post caught the eye of police.
Celebrity

Police pursue Ronaldo after social media post

by AFP
29th Jan 2021 2:57 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo broke coronavirus travel restrictions with a trip to a mountain resort, according to Italian media reports on Friday (AEDT) morning.

Juventus striker Ronaldo allegedly travelled to Courmayeur, 150km north-west of the Serie A club's Turin headquarters, for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez' birthday.

When contacted by AFP, Juve declined to comment.

Rodriguez, who turned 27 on Wednesday, apparently posted a video of the couple on a snowmobile on Instagram.

Georgina Rodriguez deleted this image from her Instagram page.
She later removed it, but it was picked up by several Italian news sites. The Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper said Ronaldo and Rodriguez spent Wednesday (AEDT) in a hotel and took a ride in the snow the next morning, before returning to Turin.

 

Georgina Rodriguez with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Under current Italian coronavirus rules, the couple should not have left the town of Turin. They each risk a fine of 400 euros ($US485).

The 35-year-old footballer has been embroiled in coronavirus-related controversy before.

He was criticised in October for travelling to Portugal while Juventus were in isolation after two virus cases.

Ronaldo then tested positive himself, and returned to Italy to spend a couple of weeks in isolation at home.

 

 

At the time, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora accused the star of "violating" coronavirus restrictions.

Italy is seeing hundreds of deaths and thousands of infections daily.

Originally published as Police pursue Ronaldo after wife's post

