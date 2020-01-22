Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Darling Downs police have provided information on Australia Day road closures.
Darling Downs police have provided information on Australia Day road closures.
News

Police provide Australia Day road closures

Saavanah Bourke
22nd Jan 2020 12:57 PM

DARLING Downs Police District Superindendent of Traffic Mark Kelly has provided information on road closures for Sunday January 26.

Roads will be temporarily closed for the Australia Day Triathlon, with police apologising for any delays this may cause.

The following roads will be closed between 5:00am and 11:00am.

Talc Street

Connor Street (between Marsh Street and McGlew Street)

Rich Street

Marsh Street (between Rich Street and Marsh Street)

For more details call 0419 784 727 or visit www.facebook.com/stanthorpeaustraliadaytri/.

australia day road closures stanthorpe police
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toowoomba LifeFlight helps set incredible new record

        premium_icon Toowoomba LifeFlight helps set incredible new record

        News DEMAND for LifeFlight’s vital service continues to grow and it released new figure show how busy its crews were in 2019.

        Damage bill mounts for summer of catastrophe

        premium_icon Damage bill mounts for summer of catastrophe

        News Damages sparked by devastating bushfires still being tallied

        Video response leaves local singer “mind blown”

        premium_icon Video response leaves local singer “mind blown”

        News A local singer and songwriter has been left pinching herself from a Facebook video...

        Stanthorpe police search for woman caught on bodycam

        premium_icon Stanthorpe police search for woman caught on bodycam

        News “Mysterious” vehicle reported stolen one day after driver questioned by police.