Police provide Australia Day road closures

Darling Downs police have provided information on Australia Day road closures.

DARLING Downs Police District Superindendent of Traffic Mark Kelly has provided information on road closures for Sunday January 26.

Roads will be temporarily closed for the Australia Day Triathlon, with police apologising for any delays this may cause.

The following roads will be closed between 5:00am and 11:00am.

Talc Street

Connor Street (between Marsh Street and McGlew Street)

Rich Street

Marsh Street (between Rich Street and Marsh Street)

For more details call 0419 784 727 or visit www.facebook.com/stanthorpeaustraliadaytri/.