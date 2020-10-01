Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Police probe massive duplex fire on Gold Coast

by Luke Mortimer
1st Oct 2020 9:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

SPECIALIST investigators will probe the cause of a massive fire which engulfed two duplexes in Miami last night.

Emergency services were called to the Albion Ave residences about 9.15pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters discovered a large blaze had started in one of the homes and spread to an adjoining duplex, Queensland Police stated.

The occupants of the duplexes were able to flee and no one was injured, but the homes were badly damaged.

Paramedics assessed two people and remained on standby.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) firefighters arrived at Albion Ave about 9.25pm and only took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire was extinguished by 10.10pm, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Police have requested the assistance of QFES investigators, who will work to determine how the fire started.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Police probe massive duplex fire on Gold Coast

More Stories

duplex emergency fire property

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Premium Content ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man was so ‘grossly intoxicated’ he had no memory of the incident.

        Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        Premium Content Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        News THE sewage of two Southern Downs towns are being tested for traces of COVID-19...

        BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        News A man in his 30s is being flown to hospital.

        FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        News The year has brought challenges some had never dreamed of, but it also brought many...