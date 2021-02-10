Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating the death of a man in custody after he was found unresponsive in the back of a divisional van.
Police are investigating the death of a man in custody after he was found unresponsive in the back of a divisional van.
News

Police probe death of man in custody

by Aneeka Simonis
10th Feb 2021 3:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A homicide investigation is under way after a man died in police custody.

The 30-year-old Keilor Downs man came to police attention after threatening self-harm at a hospital in Fitzroy about 12pm last Friday.

After being released from hospital, the man was taken into police custody over a number of outstanding warrants.

Police said he was later found unresponsive in the rear of a divisional van when it arrived at the Victoria Police Centre on Spencer Street in the CBD.

The man was taken to hospital and died on February 8.

Police informed the public of his death on Wednesday and confirmed it would be investigated by homicide squad detectives.

"Officers from Professional Standard Command, as standard practice, will have oversight of the investigation as the incident occurred while the man was in police custody," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

Originally published as Police probe death of man in custody

death in custody police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        EVENTS BOOM: Regional tourism gets $150K cash injection

        Premium Content EVENTS BOOM: Regional tourism gets $150K cash injection

        News The investment will kickstart new events and give old favourites such as Apple and...

        OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Premium Content OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Crime Queensland’s anti-terror boss will head a new youth crime taskforce

        Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court