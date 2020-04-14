Police ‘pleased’ with Easter holiday activity

STANTHORPE has enjoyed a quiet Easter long weekend with police left with little to do.

With government regulations strictly enforced, people have been on their best behaviour according to Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady.

“Easter was pretty quiet for us really,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

“Obviously like everywhere else, nothing was open.

“There was very little traffic on the road which is unusual for Easter.

“It was definitely due to the current situation.”

Last Saturday night saw a hefty fine handed out to a resident hosting an 18th birthday, but there was nothing to report from this weekend.

It didn’t stop some neighbours from hitting the phones to alert police to some possible illegal activities though.

“We had some calls but not a lot. Most cases were not an issue,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

“We managed to identify where there might have been a number of issues but found that those individuals had been complying with the rules.

“We continue to patrol public areas for people congregating.

“But for the most part everyone seems to be heeding the warnings.”

There were some charges laid by police on Sunday and Monday however.

“On Sunday around 10.30pm police intercepted a 26 year old male backpacker on Maryland St who returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.109. He was issued with a notice to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on the 22 of July,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

A 25 year old man from The Summit was stopped along the New England Highway where he returned a positive drug test.

Similarly, a 28 year old Glen Aplin man returned a positive drug test after being pulled over by police at Applethorpe on Monday afternoon according to Sen Sgt Brady.