Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police remain on Teewah Beach, where a vehicle rolled early Sunday. Pictured is a drone photo of Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.
Police remain on Teewah Beach, where a vehicle rolled early Sunday. Pictured is a drone photo of Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.
Breaking

One feared dead, teen in hospital after Teewah Beach crash

Amber Hooker
23rd Aug 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person is feared dead and a teenage boy is injured after a vehicle rollover on Teewah Beach in Noosa North Shore early Sunday.

Queensland Ambulance Services reported they were called about 2.55am, and a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers remained on scene as of 8.15am.

QAS reported one patient was assessed for critical injuries. It is understood they weren't transported from the scene.

PHOTOS: COVID-positive ship crew arrives in Mackay

Hospitality operators struggling to recruit as holidays near

The second patient, a teenage boy, was taken to the Nambour Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.

Police are expected to provide further details later on Sunday.

More to come.

More Stories

nambour hospital noosa north shore qas queensland ambulance service queensland police servce road safety warning sunshine coast road safety
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winery launches innovative new clothing line

        Premium Content Winery launches innovative new clothing line

        News The range is made exclusively from Australian wool and will be the first of its kind from the Granite Belt.

        Plans to open gel blaster field in Southern Downs

        Premium Content Plans to open gel blaster field in Southern Downs

        Business FIRST LOOK: The ‘up and coming’ sport could soon have a specialised facility near...

        HAZY DAYS: Dusty weekend on cards for Southern Downs

        Premium Content HAZY DAYS: Dusty weekend on cards for Southern Downs

        Weather Strong winds could bring a dense haze across the region.

        COVID CUP: Players lace up boots for inaugural season

        Premium Content COVID CUP: Players lace up boots for inaugural season

        Sport Stanthorpe footballers will have their chance to take to the field in the social...