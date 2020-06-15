Police on lookout as static roadside testing resumes

LOOK OUT: Police resume static roadside drug and breath testing from Friday.

ROADSIDE breath and drug testing has recommenced for Southern Downs motorists, as restrictions continue to relax around the state.

The multi-vehicle sites were suspended in March to minimise health risks to police officers and community members.

The roadside initiative resumed on Friday with police warning motorists to follow the law and do the right thing.

More than 22,000 random breath tests were conducted from Friday through until midnight Sunday night, with 225 drivers testing positive to drink driving over the three-day period.

Around one in three motorists tested positive to drugs as nearly 300 roadside drug tests were completed across the same period.

"Road safety continues to be a significant priority for the Queensland Police Service and motorists can expect (to) be tested anytime, anywhere," a police statement read.

"The community will see the static sites right across the state back in place to ensure the safety of everyone on our road network."