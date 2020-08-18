Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QPS: the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.
QPS: the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.
News

Cop stood down from duties in Central Queensland region

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
18th Aug 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 46-year-old male senior constable from Central Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

A QPS spokesperson said the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the spokesperson said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

police qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Enough damage done’: Thousands rally against border block

        Premium Content ‘Enough damage done’: Thousands rally against border block

        News A petition to rethink tough border controls has soared past 7000 signatures amid concerns about people being unable to work or see their families.

        Dad battles to give son, 3, fighting chance under border ban

        Premium Content Dad battles to give son, 3, fighting chance under border ban

        News This man took his concerns straight to the Premier

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News PM’s plea for ‘critical’ border relaxations

        Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        Premium Content Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        News Queensland economy can’t recover with ‘business as usual’ COVID plan