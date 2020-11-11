Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The unregistered car on Power Road went over the lip of the concrete culvert on Saturday and police are calling for information from the public.
The unregistered car on Power Road went over the lip of the concrete culvert on Saturday and police are calling for information from the public.
News

Police look for two men following Southside crash

Shelley Strachan
11th Nov 2020 9:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GYMPIE police are looking for information from the public into the crashed car that went backwards over a steep concrete culvert on Power Road, just before the Mary Valley Highway intersection.

Ex-Stirling Homes owners levels assault allegation in court

The unregistered car has sat there covered in police tape since Saturday, November 6, when the accident occurred.

letterspromo

HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Gympie childcare centres compare

Officer in charge of the Gympie Police Station Gregg Davey said the incident was called in to police as a single vehicle accident and two men were seen getting out of the vehicle, collecting some property out of the boot and then getting picked up by a white Toyota Prado, which was last seen heading outbound on the Mary Valley Highway.

The car on Power Road has somehow gone over the lip of the concrete culvert backwards.
The car on Power Road has somehow gone over the lip of the concrete culvert backwards.

"We are currently following up inquiries with the last registered owner," Senior Sergeant Davey said.

"If anyone witnessed or has knowledge of the incident or persons in the car we would be pleased to hear from them."

You can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

gympie crashes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Premium Content Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Crime Dozens of children in NSW and QLD have been rescued — including 16 from a childcare centre — in what police say is one of our biggest child sexual abuse cases.

        Remembrance Day’s new significance for veterans

        Premium Content Remembrance Day’s new significance for veterans

        News One RSL member said today will ‘stop the isolation’ of the Stanthorpe region’s 160...

        Man avoids jail after five-year string of crime

        Premium Content Man avoids jail after five-year string of crime

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man evaded or misled child protection authorities on...

        Christmas bookings confirm astounding year for tourism

        Premium Content Christmas bookings confirm astounding year for tourism

        News From Applethorpe to Ballandean, Granite Belt accommodation providers are...