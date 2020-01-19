Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toowoomba teenager Mac Allen died in January this year.
Toowoomba teenager Mac Allen died in January this year.
News

Police lay charges over Toowoomba teen’s death

Matthew Newton
11th Aug 2020 1:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have laid charges over the death of Meringandan teenager Mac Allen.

The 16-year-old fell from the tray of a ute just after midnight on Sunday, January 12, at the Bowenville Reserve, east of Oakey.

He suffered serious head injuries in the fall, and later died in hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 20-year-old Clinton man had been charged over the incident.

The man was charged with unlicensed driving, drink driving (over the no alcohol but not over the general limit) and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

The man is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on September 1.

A celebration of Mac's life was held at the Highfields Cultural Centre on January 23.

Skaters farewell Mac Allen with a balloon release.
Skaters farewell Mac Allen with a balloon release.

Earlier that week, the Toowoomba skateboarding community came together to farewell their friend, who they remembered as having a "pure heart" and a "contagious smile".

Highfields residents also paid tribute to Mac at a sunset event on January 14.

 

More Stories

bowenville mac allen meringandan toowoomba list toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jockey Club’s devastating decision for Cup

        Premium Content Jockey Club’s devastating decision for Cup

        News Officials have decided the fate of this year’s major race day, saying it was one ‘that had to be made’.

        BORDER BATTLE: Region already struggling with closure

        Premium Content BORDER BATTLE: Region already struggling with closure

        News The closures may contain the spread of coronavirus, but Southern Downs residents...

        Farmers aim for QLD-first after ‘black gold’ discovery

        Premium Content Farmers aim for QLD-first after ‘black gold’ discovery

        Rural It took 10 years of hard work and patience, but it is finally paying off for this...

        New cafe in a class of its own

        Premium Content New cafe in a class of its own

        Food & Entertainment From the schoolyard to slinging sangas, how childhood memories led to business...