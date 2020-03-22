Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.
Crime

Police investigating sudden death at South Bingera

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.

Emergency services were called to a Baldwins Rd address just before 7pm where they located the body of a man at the bottom of a set of stairs.

Initial information suggests the 47-year-old sustained fatal injuries after a dispute with another man at the premises.

A crime scene has been established and police are working to determine the events leading to the man's death.

Investigations are ongoing.

bundaberg police investigation south bingera sudden death
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armbruster focuses on Olympics as national meet turns no go

        premium_icon Armbruster focuses on Olympics as national meet turns no go

        News The Stanthorpe swimming champion has turned his focus to the upcoming Olympic Games trials

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News The number of cases has jumped by 50 in the last 24 hours

        COVID-19 puts region’s regeneration on hold

        premium_icon COVID-19 puts region’s regeneration on hold

        News The planting of more than 2000 trees to assist in the regeneration