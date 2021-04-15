Menu
Police are appealing for public assistance into two separate incidents at Crossdale after two cows were found shot dead on a rural property along with a deer on nearby land.
Shooters killed cows and removed some of their meat: Cops

Lachlan Mcivor
15th Apr 2021 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:40 PM
POLICE are investigating after two cows, which are estimated to be worth about $2500 each, and a deer were illegally shot and killed on rural land north west of Ipswich.

Detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad Rural, also known as the Stock Squad, are appealing for anyone who may have information about two separate shooting incidents at Crossdale, near Somerset Dam, to come forward.

Contact police if you have any information about the two shootings.
Police say the cattle were shot on a property on Wivenhoe Somerset Road between March 14-31 and a 'small quantity of meat' was removed from the animals.

A deer was found shot dead near Lake Somerset by Seqwater rangers.

Police have released surveillance images of several people holding guns trespassing on the land between March 29-31.

Two cows were killed on a property on Wivenhoe Somerset Road and a deer was killed near Lake Somerset.
The squad, based at Forest Hill, is investigating whether those people pictured are responsible for the shootings.

Anyone in the photos or with information is urged to come forward.

You can contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

