Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police investigating following death of seven-week-old in Palm Beach residence
Police investigating following death of seven-week-old in Palm Beach residence
News

Police investigating after infant’s death

by Elise Williams
11th Jan 2021 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating the death of a baby at a Gold Coast home last night, while there remains no obvious cause of death.

The seven-week-old was declared deceased around 9:30pm Sunday at a Palm Beach unit complex.

The baby was dead on the arrival of both police and paramedics to the Brooke Ave home.

It's understood the baby's mother was home at the time of the tragic incident.

Both the youngster's parents were last night assisting police with their inquiries, however the cause of the baby's death remains undetermined.

Police are treating this incident as non suspicious, while they await the results of a post-mortem.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Police investigating after infant's death

More Stories

gold coast infant death investigation

Just In

    Star missing from SATC reboot

    Star missing from SATC reboot
    • 11th Jan 2021 10:34 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New business boasting Warwick produce good enough to snap

        Premium Content New business boasting Warwick produce good enough to snap

        News This couple have launched a scrumptious grazing platter business in a bid to get more residents eating local.

        Lockdown another blow for Southern Downs tourism

        Premium Content Lockdown another blow for Southern Downs tourism

        News ‘If we close for six months so be it’: Providers close doors to protect the...

        Spike in COVID-19 testing amid wastewater results, lockdown

        Premium Content Spike in COVID-19 testing amid wastewater results, lockdown

        News More than 430 residents have been tested in one day as Warwick helps prevent UK...

        OPENING SOON: Cafe owners heat up with new culinary delight

        Premium Content OPENING SOON: Cafe owners heat up with new culinary delight

        News This Stanthorpe duo are ready to serve up a ‘fusion curry delight’ with their new...