Crews were called to a vehicle fire last night.
News

Police investigate vehicle ‘totally destroyed’ by blaze

Mikayla Haupt
20th Dec 2020 7:30 AM
Police are still investigating a vehicle fire in Kensington on Saturday night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at 7.22pm, and the car was 'totally destroyed' by the fire.

A Bundaberg Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said when they arrived on Woodward Rd, the car was well alight.

Paramedics remained on standby in support of QFES.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said fortunately, no one was injured or required hospitalisation.

