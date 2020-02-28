Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Edmonton.
Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Edmonton.
Crime

Police probe home invasion, sexual assault in Cairns suburb

by Grace Mason
28th Feb 2020 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has allegedly been sexually assaulted during a terrifying home invasion in Edmonton this morning.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to a residence just before 6am following reports a male had broken in and assaulted the occupant.

It is understood police took a naked male into custody on a nearby street about 20 minutes after the alleged assault.

He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

The Cairns Post understands the pair were not known to each other.

The police spokesman said there were no reports of any serious injury to the woman.

A crime scene has been established at the residence and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More Stories

Show More
cairns crime crimestoppers home invasion police sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Menace on roads’ jailed for ice-fuelled crime spree

        premium_icon ‘Menace on roads’ jailed for ice-fuelled crime spree

        News Stanthorpe carpenter in the ‘grip of an ice addiction’ when he sold drugs for money and sex and drove while under the influence.

        She’ll be apples: Wait over with festival just 24 hours away

        premium_icon She’ll be apples: Wait over with festival just 24 hours away

        News Everything you need to know about the 2020 Apple and Grape festival

        Your Apple & Grape Festival weekend forecast

        Your Apple & Grape Festival weekend forecast

        News WE are less than 48 hours away, schedule your activities around the weather to make...

        REUNITED: Band back together after overcoming tragedy

        premium_icon REUNITED: Band back together after overcoming tragedy

        News Family overcome close call to make their return to Stanthorpe this weekend for the...