Police investigate disgraced MP Laming

The woman who embattled MP Andrew Laming allegedly took an inappropriate photo of without her consent has made an official police complaint, with detectives now investigating.

It comes as Queensland's most senior female minister Karen Andrews said she will be watching disgraced MP Andrew Laming's behaviour when he returns after counselling.

Dr Laming was sent on medical leave to receive empathy training after a series of shocking allegations against him, including taking a photo of a woman bending over, with her underwear exposed, at a business in 2019.

Disgraced MP Andrew Laming is being investigated by police over a photo he allegedly took. Picture: WP media

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed that they had now received a formal complaint from a 29-year-old woman regarding the alleged incident.

"This matter is being assessed by detectives from Cleveland," he said.

Dr Laming was contacted for comment yesterday.

Earlier this week he denied the photo was rude, but instead captured the woman in a "dignified" position as she stocked a fridge on her knees.

A protest sign left outside Dr Laming's office states that "shame is not a reason for medical leave".

Ms Andrews, who was promoted into the powerful Home Affairs department in Monday's reshuffle, said that she would be "looking at what his behaviours are" when he returns to the Parliament in May.

A sign left outside the office of disgraced MP Andrew Laming in Cleveland, Brisbane. It was later removed by staff. Picture: WP Media

A spokesman for Mr Morrison said it would be inappropriate to comment on a matter that is before the police.

