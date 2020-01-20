Cyclists shot at in drive-by attack

The woman attended Byron Bay Police Station after the incident to show police the injury the toy weapon inflicted. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS

POLICE are investigating after an international student was allegedly shot with a toy gun in Byron Bay.

Police were told the 32-year-old woman was riding a bicycle north along Jonson St about 5.55pm last Wednesday, January 15.

She had just left the English Language School.

While riding near the Mercato shopping centre, a black Land Rover or similar vehicle pulled alongside her.

There were two men inside the car, both caucasian and believed to be aged between 20 and 30.

As they passed the victim, the front seat passenger produced what appeared to be a plastic toy gun.

He pointed this at her and an unknown projectile struck the inside of her right leg.

The woman continued riding and attended Byron Bay Police Station, where she reported the incident and showed police a red ring-shaped mark caused by the projective.

Police are continuing to investigate and have asked anyone with information about the matter to contact them.