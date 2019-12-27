Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Motorists are advised to avoid Toowong due to an ongoing police incident. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
Motorists are advised to avoid Toowong due to an ongoing police incident. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
News

Police incident shuts major roads

by Elise Williams, Jesse Kuch
27th Dec 2019 4:15 PM

POLICE have advised motorists to avoid Toowong in Brisbane's inner-west due to an unfolding police incident, resulting in road closures.

It's understood police have been on the scene at High St in Toowong with paramedics for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid Coronation Drive, Benson St, High St and Sherwood Rd, with alternative routes alongside Jephson St and Milton Rd available if travelling inbound into the city.

The High St Toowong bus stop has been temporarily closed, however trains in and out of Toowong station remain in service.

There is no threat to the public.

In a separate incidents, lanes are closed on Station St, Indooroopilly, and the Captain Cook Bridge in South Brisbane southbound towards Woolloongabba due to accidents.

Drivers are advised to avoid the areas.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks police incident roads closed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        premium_icon Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        News ONE Stanthorpe dad was pulled over for drink-driving on his way to pick up kids from daycare.

        IN REVIEW: 2019’s biggest crime news

        premium_icon IN REVIEW: 2019’s biggest crime news

        News SEE which unmissable Southern Downs crime events made our top ten this year.

        New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        premium_icon New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        News The Kent Saddlery has welcomed a new addition to the family.

        Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        premium_icon Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        Environment Kieran O'Brien and Richard and Louise Linehan dig deep for drought.