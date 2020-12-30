Andrew Campbell is wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.

Andrew Campbell is wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.

POLICE have released a photograph of a man wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.

Andrew Campbell, 41, has not come forward despite numerous appeals from police to turn himself in.

Andrew Campbell is wanted for questioning over the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.

Dexter was found dead by paramedics in his mother's Raceview home in June 2019.

Police have alleged he died from neglect, with the mistreatment lasting a "period of days".

"There have been a number of medical tests and pathology reports, we will be alleging that the cause of death was as a result of neglect," Detective Inspector David Briese said previously.

Police are looking for Andrew Campbell over the suspicious death of Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.

Dexter's mother, Natalie Whitehead, 34, has been charged with her son's murder.

At the time of the boy's death, Campbell, from Bellbowrie, was Whitehead's partner.

"While not considered dangerous to members of the community, anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact police immediately," a statement from Queensland police said.

Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Police hunt man wanted over baby death