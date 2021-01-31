Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mackay police have responded to reports of a pervert at a popular park on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Mackay police have responded to reports of a pervert at a popular park on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Crime

Police hunt man after reports he exposed himself to 8yo girl

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 8:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have been searching for a scruffy-looking bearded man after reports he followed an eight-year-old girl into a toilet block and exposed himself at a popular Mackay park.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said they received two calls on Thursday afternoon about the suspicious behaviour at Mackay Botanic Gardens.

The man, described as being about 165cm tall and in his mid 40s to 50s with medium to long grey hair, also reportedly approached a mother and her daughter along a footpath.

More stories:

'F*** the court': Man's vile tirade against former partner

PHOTOS: Aussie Family BBQ brings Mackay community together

It is understood he was wearing a black shirt and cream-coloured pants at the time of both incidents.

The QPS spokeswoman said no official complaint was made to police but they attended the park to carry out "extensive patrols".

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

No person of interest was found.

If you have information, phone PoliceLink on 131444.

More Stories

mackay botanic gardens mackay crime mackay police districts
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather La Nina may be past its peak but Australia’s wet summer is set to stretch into autumn, particularly in northeast Queensland, while above-average night temperatures will...

        Public housing: One in six cops complaints

        Premium Content Public housing: One in six cops complaints

        News Qld public housing: One in six homes subject of complaints

        Damning data reveals state’s low COVID spend

        Premium Content Damning data reveals state’s low COVID spend

        News Josh Frydenberg hits back at demand for JobKeeper extension

        Producer perseverance on full display in 2021 Show

        Premium Content Producer perseverance on full display in 2021 Show

        News ONE SLEEP TO GO: Fruit/vegetable farmers prime their pickings as countdown to...