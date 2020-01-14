Menu
CCTV of armed robbery, Mountain Creek
Crime

Woman 'shaken' as car thief threatens her with gun

Ashley Carter
14th Jan 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 12:41 PM
AN ARMED offender is on the run after a woman was threatened at gunpoint on her own driveway early this morning at Mountain Creek.

According to police, the woman was reversing her Land Rover station wagon out of a house on Newry St about 4.40am when a white SUV pulled up behind her.

Sunshine Coast Crime Group Acting Detective Inspector Phil Hurst said the woman was approached at her car window by an armed offender, who demanded she get out of the vehicle.

"They presented the barrel of what appeared to be a rifle and demanded her to get out of the vehicle," he said.

One offender fled the scene in the Land Rover and the SUV sped off, leaving the woman terrified and alone on the driveway.

The woman was not physically injured and her stolen car - a 2012 white Range Rover Land Rover with Queensland registration 849XMV - is still missing.

Act Det Insp Hurst said it was concerning there was a firearm involved.

"Obviously (the woman) is shaken by what's happened," he said.

"Crimes like this aren't common. That's why this one is particularly concerning for the community's safety."

A woman was threatened at gunpoint early this morning at Newry St, Mountain Creek.
A woman was threatened at gunpoint early this morning at Newry St, Mountain Creek. Felicity Ripper

He said police door-knocked in the area this morning and were searching for at least two offenders.

"We're currently calling for any members of the public who may have any information to come forward," he said. 

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged not to approach it, but immediately contact police. Police are appealing for anyone who lives nearby with home CCTV, or motorists travelling the area with dashcam footage to check their vision.

Quote this reference number: QP2000093632

