Mr Kalumbwa Rashidi, 44, from Redbank Plains (at front in white shirt) with co-accused Herry Abwe, 21.
News

Police dog stabbing trio to defend charges

Ross Irby
30th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
THREE people charged over the stabbing of a police dog near Ipswich will defend the charges.

In a case before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Herry Abwe, 25; Walengamina Shabani, 42, from Collingwood Park; and Kalumbwa Rashidi, will defend the charges of killing or injuring a police dog (attempts) AT Redbank Plains on December 5, 2019; and serious assault/resist/obstruct police or person acting in aid of police at Redbank Plains.

 

Mrs Walengamina Shabani, 42, from Collingwood Park, is accused of being involved in an attack on a police dog.
The charges, put forward by prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick, relate to an incident where the police dog had been on active duty at the time.

Represented by three lawyers, their cases were mentioned this week before Magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

The court heard the accused will each plead not guilty and want their matters to go to hearing.

A fourth accused, Georgette Kalumbwa, 19, who is charged with the same two offences, is defending the charges but taking a different legal course.

 

Ms Georgette Kalumbwa, 19, is accused of being involved in an attack on a police dog.
Her defence lawyer Amy Zanders said Ms Kalumbwa is making an application for police body-worn camera footage taken at the time.

She sought case conferencing and her matter was adjourned to July 8.

Two days would be needed for the defended hearing because of the number of police witnesses called to give evidence.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said an interpreter would also be needed.

Ms Sturgess set aside two days in late November for the defended hearing.

The four accused have been granted bail.

