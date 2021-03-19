Police chopper, road spikes used in cross border pursuit

EYE IN THE SKY: A POLAIR resource maintained surveillance while officers on the ground used road spike to stop a Mercedes Benz allegedly stolen in Surfers Paradise after it was driven into NSW. File Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker

A police helicopter acted as an eye in the sky before police used road spikes to stop a Mercedes Benz they allege was stolen in Queensland and driven to New South Wales.

Tweed Byron Police Chief Inspector Mick Dempsey said on Thursday, officers initiated a pursuit of a vehicle they allege was stolen earlier in the day.

"On Thursday afternoon police undertook a pursuit of three offenders following an incident in the early morning at a Surfers Paradise address which was broken into and the keys to a Mercedes Benz was allegedly stolen.," he said.

"Then around 4pm that day, Queensland Polair tracked the vehicle on the M1 travelling south.

"So NSW police commenced a pursuit shortly after the vehicle entered the state and deployed road spikes."

Chief Inspector Dempsey said although the spikes were successful, the vehicle continued, eventually crossing to the incorrect side of the road, so officers ceased their ground pursuit.

"Polair maintained their surveillance and reported when the vehicle came to a halt at Bimadean Ave, Banora Point, due to the tyre deflation devices," he said.

"Three males, including two teenage boys were arrested and bail refused."

Chief Inspector Dempsey said a 16-year-old, male driver was arrested and charged with unlistened driving and theft offences, while a 13-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were charged with being carried in a stolen conveyance.

The 23-year-old man is also facing drugs and stolen property offences, he said.

"The 23-year-old will face Tweed Heads court today [Friday}," Chief Inspector Dempsey said..

"And the two teenagers will face Tweed Heads Children's Court today."