Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan. Picture: Tony Martin
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan. Picture: Tony Martin
Crime

Police charge man over alleged Costigan hotel assault

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
21st Sep 2020 12:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 57-year-old Mount Julian man over the alleged assault of Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police will allege the man struck another 49-year-old man (Mr Costigan) in the torso at a Proserpine licensed premises about 10pm Friday night.

"A complaint was received and investigations commenced resulting in a 57-year-old man being charged with one count of common assault," the spokesman said.

He is expected to face Proserpine Magistrates Court on September 28.

More stories:

P-plater's licence suspended for 12 months in error

Mackay glamour mum has onerous bail condition removed

Last step in Beaconsfield hit and run case

Mr Costigan was having a meal with friends at the Hotel Metropole Proserpine when another male approached him.

The controversial MP said he was left "shaken up" after the incident in which he claimed he was also labelled a paedophile.

The NQ First leader said he was overwhelmed with the support on social media since the encounter.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

It comes only two months after the driver of a stolen car rammed Mr Costigan's Prado in a Townsville street.

jason costigan jason costigan mp mackay crime proserpine police qldpol
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Queenslanders really think of our state

        Premium Content What Queenslanders really think of our state

        News in the biggest ever survey of its kind in Queensland, over 8000 people have told us what they think about jobs, the economy, COVID-19 and our elected leaders.

        Warwick girl, 16, fights for life after high-speed crash

        Premium Content Warwick girl, 16, fights for life after high-speed crash

        Breaking Four teens from Warwick area hospitalised after two cars crash in suspected hooning...

        BREAKING: Man in serious condition after crash in Killarney

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man in serious condition after crash in Killarney

        Breaking The man in his 50s will soon be airlifted to hospital.

        ‘Goal-hungry’ Thompson key to Redbacks’ success

        Premium Content ‘Goal-hungry’ Thompson key to Redbacks’ success

        Sport Stanthorpe United will face the season’s toughest challenge on Sunday but one...