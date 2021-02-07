Menu
An aerial shot of the North Rockhampton pool under construction in January, 2017.
Police called to teen group ‘fighting’ outside pool

Darryn Nufer
6th Feb 2021 7:55 PM
Police were called to the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool at North Rockhampton late on Saturday afternoon following a report a group of teens were fighting outside the facility.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said crews were dispatched at 5.26pm.

There was an initial report that a female was on the ground and had been injured and

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were also called to attend.

The QPS spokeswoman said no-one was seriously injured and the group had been mucking around/play fighting.

No further action was taken.

