Paramedics have been called to Mapleton Falls.

Emergency services are on scene of an incident at a popular Coast hinterland waterfall.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Mapleton Falls National Park about 12.20pm on Monday.

Two fire crews also attended the police-led incident but both had left by 1.15pm.

No age or gender of the patient was reported by Queensland Ambulance Service.

The incident was not being treated as suspicious.