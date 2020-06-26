Police called to alleged riot between school students

A riot allegedly broke out between students from two middle schools this week, forcing one to end its sports carnival

A RIOT allegedly broke out between students from Sanderson Middle School and Nightcliff Middle School this week, forcing Sanderson to end its sports carnival.

It is understood on Tuesday morning Nightcliff Middle students entered Sanderson Middle School grounds, with a fight allegedly commencing during the school's sports carnival.

Police were called to the school.

In a letter to parents and the school community, Sanderson Middle principal Rob McIntosh was disappointed by the incident but applauded staff for taking control.

"We had an unfortunate incident at school today that resulted in our school sports carnival being cancelled," he said.

"This decision was made with the safety of our staff and students being a priority. This incident involved a number of youth who were not Sanderson students and others who should not have been on our school grounds.

"The police attended this incident, provided assistance in managing this situation, and are currently working with the school to follow up as required.

"I would like to acknowledge the actions of Sanderson staff, who were quick to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety of our students. The parents of students directly involved have been contacted and follow up actions have been put in place where required.

"We, as a school community, are extremely disappointed that a day of celebration has been disrupted by the behaviour of a few, noting that I remain very proud of the overall behaviour and attitude of Sanderson students," he said.

"Our students will be reminded that they can speak with their Pastoral Care teachers or the School Counsellor if they require any support."

NT Police confirmed no charges had been laid.

"NT Police received a report of a youth disturbance at Sanderson Middle School around 10.30am," a spokeswoman said.

"Police arrived on scene at 10.40am. No charges have been laid at this time."

A Department of Education spokeswoman said the Sanderson Middle acted accordingly.

"The school acted immediately with the safety of students and staff their number one priority," she said.

"Police were contacted and provided support on arrival. Families were notified of the incident. As the matter is still under Police investigation, we are unable to provide further comment."

