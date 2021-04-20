Menu
HAY POINT: Emergency services have attended a car fire on McCarthy Street.
Police called after vehicle found ablaze in Hay Point

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@news.com.au
20th Apr 2021 7:06 AM
Police are investigating a vehicle fire in Hay Point after the driver was nowhere to be found.

Emergency services were called to McCarthy Street at 2.48am Tuesday.

No one required transport to hospital but paramedics remained on standby.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews arrived at the scene to find a car engulfed in flames about 3am.

He said it took about 40 minutes for QFES and rural fire service firefighters to put out the blaze.

A Queensland Police spokesman said no one was found at the scene and investigations were continuing.

In a separate incident, two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Red Hill Road, Moranbah about 5.18am Tuesday.

One had neck pain and the other had chest pain, with both taken to Moranbah Hospital in stable conditions.

