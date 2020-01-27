Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police body cam footage has 17k views in a week

Nicholas Gibbs
Nick Gibbs
27th Jan 2020 3:11 PM | Updated: 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YoutTube clip of police body camera footage showing the arrest of a West Gladstone man has been viewed more than 17,000 times since being uploaded last week.

The footage shows the Gladstone Police Station and is dated September 29, 2019.

In the video, the man being arrested claims the police officers were using excessive force and that he was not resisting arrest.

Queensland Police confirmed they received a complaint in relation to the incident, and a spokesman said that at this stage, there were no plans to take it further.

A 24-year-old West Gladstone man was charged with public nuisance in relation to the incident, and the matter is now before the court.

crime police queensland police video youtube
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        premium_icon 2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        Breaking Tracy Dobie has revealed her plans and goals for a desired second term.

        Celebrating in true Aussie style

        premium_icon Celebrating in true Aussie style

        News Check out how everyone around the region celebrated their Australia Day

        TRI TIME: Athletes kick off Aus Day with a bang

        premium_icon TRI TIME: Athletes kick off Aus Day with a bang

        News PHOTOS from athletes swimming, biking and running their way through the 2020...

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Thousands of homes left without power after severe storm