Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are appealing to the public in bid to identify a man who allegedly assaulted another during an argument in the early hours of Saturday at Mooloolaba. Picture: Queensland Police
Police are appealing to the public in bid to identify a man who allegedly assaulted another during an argument in the early hours of Saturday at Mooloolaba. Picture: Queensland Police
Crime

Police appeal to public after alleged assault

Staff writers
26th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are appealing to the public in a bid to identify a man who allegedly assaulted another during an argument in the early hours of Saturday at Mooloolaba.

Initial investigations indicate the man pictured became involved in a verbal argument with patrons of a food shop along Brisbane Rd, Mooloolaba about 3.35am on Saturday, February 19.

Police say it escalated into a physical altercation.

Drug dealing dad uses codes to sell meth

Surf school given green light for more green room

Any members of the public who witnessed the incident or may be able to assist with identifying the man have been urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

brisbane road mooloolaba mooloolaba crime sunshine coast assault sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        Premium Content Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        News A shocking new study shows Queenslanders nearly tripled their cocaine and ecstasy consumption over the past four years.

        Defendant explodes in violent rage over court verdict

        Premium Content Defendant explodes in violent rage over court verdict

        Crime Not even handcuffs could contain the frenzied outburst

        Film aficionados start unique venture in Dalveen

        Premium Content Film aficionados start unique venture in Dalveen

        News Lights, camera, action! New film society bringing independent cinema to Southern...

        Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        Premium Content Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        News From best selling albums, sold out international tours and awards galore, here are...