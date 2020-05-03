Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander.
Police are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander.
Crime

Car drives wrong way down Esplanade during beach chase

Felicity Ripper
3rd May 2020 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander which crashed into parked cars yesterday.

Officers patrolling Brisbane Road at Mooloolaba noticed the SUV driving in an erratic manner and attempted to pull it over about 3.15pm.

As the officer approached the car, the driver accelerated away before making a left hand turn onto Mooloolaba Esplanade, travelling against the flow of traffic.

The SUV then sideswiped a parked sedan before travelling through a garden bed, onto the footpath and through two steel bollards, narrowly missing a number of pedestrians.

The car then continued onto Brisbane Road and was located abandoned a short time later on Tarwarri Crescent.

More Stories

crash police police chase
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP 10: What you are allowed to do around town this weekend

        premium_icon TOP 10: What you are allowed to do around town this weekend

        News Restrictions are set to ease from tomorrow and we’ve put together 10 ideas for things to do around the Granite Belt.

        Pandemic purchasing: Australia Post handles surge in online orders

        premium_icon Pandemic purchasing: Australia Post handles surge in online...

        News ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’, as Stanthorpe’s Australia Post...

        Heroes of the pandemic: On the frontline of health

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: On the frontline of health

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how...

        'Complacency' blamed for Southern Downs train crash

        premium_icon 'Complacency' blamed for Southern Downs train crash

        Breaking Driver 'walked away' from frightening collision on Southern Downs.